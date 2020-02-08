U19 World Cup, India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane wish young brigade ahead of final

cricket

India are set to face Bangladesh in the face of the ICC U19 World Cup on Sunday. India will be looking to win their record-extending fifth title, while Bangladesh will be hoping to win their first-ever ICC tournament. Ahead of what promises to be a cracking finale, some of the senior members of the Indian cricket team, who have played at the U19 World Cup tournaments in the past, sent their wishes to Indian colts.

In a video uploaded by BCCI on their official website, India stars Cheteshwar Pujara, Vijay Shankar and Wriddhiman Saha wished Indian youngsters before the final. “Would just like to tell you guys to keep following the same process, don’t take any extra pressure for the final. Just keep playing your natural game and I’m sure that you guys will bring home the cup,” Pujara said.

“It’s a big occasion and just try and enjoy. Good luck guys,” Shankar added. “Keep dominating the way you always have been,” said Saha. “No matter which opponent you are facing, just blast them away!”

“Play the way you have been playing guys,” said Rahane. “We all are supporting you and the whole nation is behind you.”

Defending champions India are overwhelming favourites to win a record fifth U-19 World Cup title here on Sunday but a tough fight is expected from first-timers Bangladesh in an all-Asian final. If the India squad for the 2018 edition had the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who have expectedly gone on to play for the senior team, the exploits of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Kartik Tyagi in the current edition have made them overnight stars.

Irrespective of what happens in Sunday’s final, India have reinforced the fact that they are undisputed leaders at the under-19 level and the cricketing structure the BCCI has developed is working better than any other board in the world.India, who walloped arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in the semifinal on Tuesday, will be playing their seventh final since 2000 when they lifted the trophy for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies)