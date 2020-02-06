ICC U19 World Cup: Bangladesh colts put on their dancing shoes after sealing historic final berth - Watch

cricket

Players of Bangladesh Cricket Team celebrated their historic victory in style after beating New Zealand in the semi-final of ICC Under-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Thursday. Bangladesh colts stunned the Black Caps by six wickets to set-up a date with defending champions India, who had earlier beaten Pakistan by 10 wickets to enter the championship clash.

After sealing a place in their maiden U-19 WC final, Bangladesh players couldn’t control their excitement and danced their hearts out, much to the delight of fans present at the venue. The official handle of Cricket World Cup uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Those moves.”

Re-live the special moment when Bangladesh qualified for their first ever #U19CWC final 👇 #NZvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/9djn09Q2Nm — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 6, 2020

A hundred from Mahmudul Hasan Joy and a clinical performance from the bowlers led by Shoriful Islam’s three-wicket haul helped Bangladesh win the match comfortably. Bangladesh restricted New Zealand to 211/8 before chasing down the target with 35 balls to spare.

The Kiwis got off to a good start to their defence with Bangladesh losing their first wicket in the sixth over for 25 runs. Tanzid Hasan was the man who fell trying to put a short ball over third man off Kristian Clarke. He only ended up putting the ball straight down the throat of third man.

David Hancock dismissed Tanzid’s opening partner Parvez Hossain Emon three overs later but Joy then played the role of anchor as the Bangladesh middle order took the game away from New Zealand.

Joy first shared a 68-run stand with Towhid Hridoy for the third wicket before a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket with Shahadat Hossain that all but finished the game.

He looked to finish the game quickly after reaching 100 but ended up hitting it straight back to the bowler. Joy had scored 100 off 127 balls with 13 fours in his innings. Captain Akbar Ali then hit the winning runs with a four down the ground.

