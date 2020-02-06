‘Just ask us, we will help’ - Akhtar slams PCB after Pakistan suffer heavy loss to India at U19 World Cup semis

cricket

Shoaib Akhtar launched a scathing criticism of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a day after Pakistan’s U19 team suffered a shocking 10-wicket defeat at the hands of India in the U19 World Cup semifinal. Describing the performance from Pakistan’s Youth team as “immature”, Akhtar said that Pakistan Cricket Board needs to invest money and resources at disposal for the improvement of cricket at the underage level in the country. Speaking in a video on his Youtube channel, Akhtar said: “Indian U19 team was so mature because they have a mature coach. They got India’s best middle-order batsman Rahul Dravid for the coaching role in U19 team. When you get a big guy, you need to pay him big as well. Here, Younis Khan went to take the job, the PCB offered him a job, and then they are bargaining with him. ‘15 lakh nahi, 13 lakh le lo’. He said ‘take it back’. Is that how you treat your stars?”

Akhtar further said that former Pakistan players such as him, Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan can be used in coaching roles for the youth teams in the country. “There is Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan, I am here, just ask us. We will help the team. You think if we were a part of U19 coaching staff, the team would have performed like this?”

He added: “For big jobs, you need to get a big guy. I am not begging for a job here. This felt so bad. Our team looked immature. Their U19 team looked like their senior team. Why? For five years, they have had the same coach - Rahul Dravid.”

Akhtar further added that the board needs to invest money if they want to get a big player as coach. “You have to give something to the guy who is leaving everything behind. Yahan kehte hain 10 lakh le lo tum. Who will take the coaching job then? Those who will agree, they will provide such standards.”

Akhtar further said that PCB needs to take a lesson or two from BCCI, who created a 15-year-plan, and invested money to improve cricket in the country. “BCCI has invested in the U19 team. They made a 15-year plan. They brought Jagmohan Dalmiya, N Srinivasan - who brought investment, cricket, and IPL. Then, cherry on the top, they bring Sourav Ganguly at the helm. Who did we get? Pata nahi kaun Mani sahab,” he said.

“Andrew Strauss ran England Cricket. South Africa cricket is now being handled by Graeme Smith. And here, Pakistan veteran cricketers are running YouTube channels,” he said. “I do this for fun’s sake. But I don’t need to do it. My fans want to listen to me. But, still it is very painful.”

“There are some people who do not want PCB to get good players in the team. But if you don’t, the situation will remain the same. We looked very immature team - bad fielding, technical faults, poor bowlers,” Akhtar signed off.