India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 live cricket score U19 World Cup final: Bangladesh opt to bowl first

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 13:09 IST

IND U19 vs BAN U19 live score, U19 World Cup final: Four-time champions India U19 side will face Bangladesh U19, who are making their first appearance in the final of the U19 World Cup at Potchefstroom in South Africa. The Priyam Garg-led side are yet to lose a match in the tournament and are firm favourites going into the final against Bangladesh who are the first team to represent their country in the final of any ICC tournament.

13:06 hrs: India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Bangladesh U19 (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Avishek Das, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

13:00 hrs: The toss! Bangladesh have won the toss and they have opted to field first.

12:48 hrs: Rain threat! There is rain good chance of rain during the final on Sunday. There is a reserve day on Monday but forecast for tomorrow is not that goo either. Let’s hope the rain Gods stay away and we can have a cracker of a final.

12:40 hrs: Battle of the unbeatens! It doesn’t get bigger than this, it’s the final of the U19 World Cup and we have two teams who are unbeaten in this tournament. India are making their seventh appearance in the final. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are playing their first final in any ICC tournament.

12:35 hrs: Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of the U19 World Cup 2020 final between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 at Potchefstroom in South Africa.