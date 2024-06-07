Uganda Women vs Cameroon Women Live Score: Match 26 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024 to start at 01:15 PM
Uganda Women vs Cameroon Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 26 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024. Match will start on 07 Jun 2024 at 01:15 PM
Venue : Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali
Uganda Women squad -
Malisa Ariokot, Patricia Timong, Prosscovia Alako, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Immaculate Nandera, Janet Mbabazi, Rita Musamali, Jimia Mohammed, Kevin Awino, Asumin Akurut, Concy Aweko, Lorna Anyait, Sarah Walaza
Cameroon Women squad -
Brenda Waluma, Cynerah Mboe, Elsa Garcia Souna, Jeanne Ngono, Marguerite Bessala, Sandra Annie Nono, Bernadette Manuella Mbida, Michelle Ekani, Olive Ranedoumoun, Madaleine Sissako, Catherine Messina, Cathy Mbelel, Edwige Guehoada, Tchouabo Leslie...Read More
Uganda Women vs Cameroon Women Match Details
