cricket

UK tour: Ravindra Jadeja joins Team India's bio-bubble ahead of WTC final

Jadeja shared a picture on Instagram and captioned the post as "Journey started. #quarantine #mumbai."
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 07:29 PM IST

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Monday began his quarantine period in Mumbai ahead of the team's departure to the UK for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Last week, Mithali Raj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Agarwal, and Washington Sundar reached the destination through a charter flight.

The BCCI's official handle had tweeted pictures of these players flying to Mumbai and they captioned the post as: "First stop, Mumbai. #TeamIndia.

The men's team will leave for the UK for the upcoming WTC final against New Zealand and then the five-match Test series against England.

On the other hand, the women's team will lock horns against England in a one-off Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.

The BCCI had made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the WTC final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.

The roadmap drawn had arrangements made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai.

Almost all the members of the Indian contingent set to depart for the UK have taken the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine and will also be administered the second COVID-19 vaccine by the UK health department.

India's Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

