Umesh Yadav goes past Kapil Dev in incredible fast bowling record in India, sits above Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma

Umesh Yadav took three wickets on the second day of the third Test between India and Australia. The 35-year-old bowled just five overs on a pitch that heavily favoured spinners and yet managed to help India clean up the Australian lower order. His victims included Cameron Green, who alongwith Peter Handscomb had defied the Indians for much of the first hour of the day.

Umesh maybe a part of the Indian fast bowling lineup that has earned plaudits over the last four to five years but he has often had to sit on the sidelines, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami leaping ahead of him despite making their Test debuts well after he made his own. In recent years, Umesh has seen Mohammed Siraj also being preferred by the management.

ALSO READ | 'Mera kaam tha run bananey ka': Umesh Yadav debunks Rohit's message story after IND's embarrassing collapse in 3rd Test

It is hence interesting to note that Umesh has become the fastest Indian fast bowler to reach 100 Test wickets in India. Umesh has got to the mark with a strike rate of 46.1, which is better than that of former India captain Kapil Dev (55.7). Kapil is the highest wicket taker in India among Indian pacers with 219 wickets. Javagal Srinath is second in the list with 108 wickets, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma come next with 104. Umesh's strike rate, however, stands above all of the aforementioned fast bowlers.

Same is the case for Umesh's average. At 24.53, Umesh sits above Kapil Dev (26.49) for the best average among Indian fast bowlers to have taken over 100 Test wickets at home. Umesh's career tally at home sits at 101 after his performance on Thursday. Interestingly, the fast bowler had also set a batting record over the course of the Indian first innings on Day 1. Umesh hit two sixes as he smashed 17 off 13 balls. This brought him level with Virat Kohli's record of sixes in Test cricket. While Kohli is on 24 sixes in 181 innings, Umesh has got there in just 64.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON