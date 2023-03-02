'Mera kaam tha run bananey ka': Umesh Yadav debunks Rohit's message story after IND's embarrassing collapse in 3rd Test

Umesh Yadav had played an entertaining knock in the 1st innings of the low-scoring Test match between India and Australia. Umesh's pinch-hitting even brought a smile to Virat Kohli's face when the tailender helped Rohit Sharma and Co. to get into three figures at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium. However, Umesh failed to showcase his batting exploits in the 2nd innings as the star pacer was handed a duck by veteran spinner Nathan Lyon.

Attacking Lyon in the 57th over, Umesh went for a slog-sweep but the tailender failed to clear the boundary. Stationed at deep midwicket, Australia's Cameron Green took a sharp catch to complete the dismissal of the Indian batter. After Umesh's departure, Lyon completed his eight-wicket haul by removing Mohammed Siraj as India folded for 163 (60.3 overs) in the 2nd innings at Indore.

Speaking to reporters after the end of the day’s play, Umesh revealed whether he received a message from skipper Rohit about attacking the Australian bowlers. “Usually humey to koi aisa message nahi mila. Jab mein batting mein gya tha to aisa kuch nahi tha because mera kaam tha run bananey ka. (We didn't get any message to attack when I went in to bat. My job was to score runs on this tough wicket). It is difficult to get runs here. I feel, rather than defending and getting out eventually, it is better to go for shots on a wicket like this. Even if I would have scored 10-20 runs, that would have pushed the lead to 90. That is more important for me," Umesh told reporters.

Prior to the end of the third session, Indian skipper Rohit was seen having an animated chat with substitute Ishan Kishan. The Indian skipper seemed visibly upset about the batting approach of the hosts at the time. Rohit had apparently urged Cheteshwar Pujara and Axar Patel to up the ante in the 2nd innings.

Pujara then came up with a brilliant response to Rohit's animated dressing room signals by smashing a massive six off Lyon. The veteran batter lifted India to 163 in the 2nd innings with his gritty knock of 59 off 142 balls. Australia need only 76 runs to hand India its first defeat in the 2023 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. "In cricket, anything can happen. We will try our best and bowl tight lines. It is not an easy wicket, whether it is our batters or theirs. It is not easy to step out and hit," Umesh added.

