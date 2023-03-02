Watch: Pujara's ballistic response to Rohit's animated dressing room signals leaves IND captain, commentators awestruck

With Australia's Nathan Lyon demolishing the formidable Indian batting line-up on a frustrating afternoon for the hosts, the onus was on Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara to save the day with his batting vigil in the third encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Indore. When the chips are down, veteran Pujara is known for emerging as the knight in shining armour for Rohit Sharma and Co. in the longest and oldest format of the game.

Living up to everyone's expectations on a turning track in Indore where even batting icon Rohit and Virat Kohli struggled to get going, Pujara showcased valour and grit to put up a fight for the hosts at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Watching Pujara go about his business from the Indian dressing room, Team India captain Rohit had apparently tried to share a couple of messages to the Indian batters in the middle through Ishan Kishan.

After the camera panned towards the Indian skipper, Rohit looked visibly frustrated as he was involved in an animated discussion with Kishan during the third session. "Translation, translation Ajit Agarkar," Ravi Shastri told his co-commentator Ajit Agarkar when the cameraman focused on the Indian skipper during the broadcast. "The sign language tells you he is trying to tell Kishan, tell them if it's full on the leg, try to be a bit more aggressive," Agarkar said on-air. “I don't think Pujara is gonna change,” the former Indian all-rounder added.

What happened in the next over, gave Rohit and Co. plenty of reasons to smile. Pujara smoked a massive six off an on-song Lyon in the 55th over of the Indian innings as if the premier batter has acknowledged Rohit's advice to up the ante in the low-scoring contest at Indore. “Pujara goes big and it’s into the crowd. It's six for Pujara. See what he was trying! And the message from Rohit Sharma has done the trick. The translation was perfect. The crowd love it. Pujara on the attack,” thundered Shastri, who was awestruck by Pujara’s batting exploits.

Though Pujara was keen on extending his stay at the crease, his patient knock came to an end in the 57th over as Lyon had the last laugh in the Indore Test. Pujara played a gritty knock of 59 off 142 balls as Rohit’s India posted 163 in 60.3 overs. Lyon bagged eight wickets for Australia in 23.3 overs. Hosts India only managed to set a 76-run target for Steve Smith's Australia in the Indore Test.

