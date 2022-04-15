'Umesh Yadav must've been hurt after going unsold on day 1 of IPL mega auction': Irfan, Harbhajan praise veteran seamer

With a stunning start to IPL 2022 for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Umesh Yadav has taken a giant step towards reviving his white-ball career. Umesh, who did not play a single match in last year's IPL, was picked up at his base price of ₹2 crore in the accelerated part of the mega auction by KKR after the veteran right-arm pacer went unsold in the beginning. Umesh repaid the faith shown on him by the KKR management with some power-packed performances in the ongoing edition of the IPL. He has so far picked up 10 wickets in 5 matches with an economy rate of under 7.

Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh have admitted in unison that Umesh Yadav is going through a purple patch and the right-arm quick is in the form of his life.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports Irfan said, "Umesh has everything in his arsenal right now. He's bowling outswing, he's bowing brilliant inswingers and his rhythm is perfect. He went unsold on day one at the IPL 2022 mega auction and then KKR added him to their squad by buying his services at base price. Umesh must have been hurt and that is why he is determined to prove himself. He is putting up a show in this season for KKR who showed faith in him."

Umesh is currently second in the list of purple cap holders this season, behind Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Umesh is showing the world what he's capable of with his performance this year.

“The way Umesh has performed in this IPL season is simply unbelievable. He seems to be in the form of his lifetime. The team management didn't give him a big role at the start of the season because no one had an idea of his true potential. But now he is showcasing his talent and proving what he's capable of," Harbhajan said.

Umesh will be hoping to continue his good form when KKR take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.