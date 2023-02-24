Umesh Yadav's father dies aged 74 after prolonged battle with illness, BCCI expresses condolences

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav's father Tilak Yadav died aged 74 on Wednesday after a prolonged illness in Nagpur. Umesh is currently part of the Indian team that is playing Australia in a four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He is yet to make an appearance in the series in which India have won both Test matches that have been played, thus retaining the trophy for a fourth consecutive time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to ANI, Tilak Yadav was being treated at a private hospital in Nagpur. A native of the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh and a retired employee of Valni Coal Mine, Yadav was settled in Khaparkheda near Nagpur. Apart from Umesh, Yadav has two more sons and a daughter. The names of the other two sons are Kamlesh and Ramesh. Yadav was cremated at Kolar in Nagpur.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday expressed its condolences for Umesh and his family in a tweet. “Our deepest condolences, support and heartfelt sympathies to @y_umesh and his family on the loss of his father. May you find the strength to cope with this immense loss. We are all with you in this difficult phase,” it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Umesh made his international debut with an ODI match against Zimbabwe in May 2010. He has since played 54 Test matches for India, taking 165 wickets. He has made 75 appearances in ODIs, taking 106 wickets and nine T20I matches in which he has 12 wickets. The 35-year-old is a veteran in the domestic circuit, having made his first class debut in the Ranji Trophy in November 2008. He has 342 wickets in 109 first class matches and 186 wickets in 130 List A games. Umesh has also played 133 matches in the IPL and taken 135 wickets in the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail