Umesh Yadav surpasses Bravo, overtakes Sunil Narine to create impressive IPL bowling record during GT vs PBKS match

Gujarat Titans' star pacer Umesh Yadav recorded a unique feat during his appearance for the side in the match against the Punjab Kings on Thursday. Umesh secured the opening breakthrough in PBKS' 200-run chase in Ahmedabad in his very first over, when he dismissed the side's skipper Shikhar Dhawan for just 1. With this wicket, he went past fellow teammate Mohit Sharma and Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine, as well as former Chennai Super Kings' star Dwayne Bravo for an impressive IPL record. Gujarat Titans' Umesh Yadav (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan (AFP)

Dhawan's wicket was Umesh's 34th against Punjab Kings, which is now the highest by a bowler against a particular side in the league. He was tied with Mohit (33 against MI), Bravo (33 against MI) and Narine (33 against PBKS) in the list.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Umesh has played for five IPL franchises so far, beginning his career in the league in 2010 for Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils), where he stayed for four seasons. He had two separate stints with KKR (2014-17 and 2022-23); in the remaining gap, he had a three-year stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2018-20) and a brief return to the Capitals in 2021.

Here's the list of highest wicket-takers against a particular side in IPL history (* denotes active cricketers):

34 - Umesh Yadav* vs PBKS

33 - Mohit Sharma* vs MI

33 - Sunil Narine* vs PBKS

33 - Dwayne Bravo vs MI

32 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar* vs KKR

Umesh has been one of the mainstays in the Indian Test team for many years, but lost his place in the side last year. The fast bowler has 139 wickets in 145 matches in the league so far, with his best season coming in 2018 for the RCB when he picked 20 wickets in 14 games for the side.

Earlier in the game against PBKS, Shubman Gill produced a fine knock as he remained unbeaten on 89 off just 48 deliveries, as the side scored a strong 199/4 in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan (33) and Rahul Tewatia (23*) also played important knocks in the innings to set a challenging target for the Kings in Ahmedabad.

GT eye third victory

The Titans will look to register their third win, and second in succession, against PBKS on Thursday. The side came back to winning ways last week when it defeated the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad with relative ease (by 7 wickets).

The Titans are currently fifth in the table and will break into the top-4 with a win over Shikhar Dhawan's men.