Irfan draws massive 'Virat Kohli' comparison, Yuvraj reacts as Shubman Gill takes down Rabada and co. in GT vs PBKS

Shubman Gill smashed his first half-century of the 2024 Indian Premier League on Thursday, as the Gujarat Titans captain scored an unbeaten 89 in just 48 deliveries during the match against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. This was Gill's 19th fifty in the league and his first as the captain of the Titans. Thanks to his prolific knock, GT posted a strong total of 199/4 in 20 overs. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings(AFP)

Gill showed commendable composure throughout his innings, even as the side faced two early dismissals in Wriddhiman Saha and comeback man Kane Williamson. While Saha was dismissed on just 11 off 13 balls, Williamson took 22 deliveries for his 26-run knock in his first appearance for the Titans since his ill-fated debut game for the franchise last year, when he faced a shoulder injury during a fielding effort against Chennai Super Kings.

Gill forged a strong partnership with Sai Sudharsan (33), as he reached his half-century in just 31 deliveries. From there on, the batter switched gears to increase the pace of scoring, eventually ending with six fours and four sixes en route to his unbeaten 89 off just 48 balls.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, taking to his official X, formerly Twitter, account, reacted to Gill's knock, likening his style of batting to India great Virat Kohli.

"Shubman Gill looks so much in control playing t20 cricket. Very much like Virat. Tries to play correct cricket not so much power but pure timing," wrote Irfan.

Yuvraj Singh, the former India all-rounder, who has worked with Gill during the latter's younger days, was also delighted with his knock.

“Gill is back ! So am I! Well played @ShubmanGill does @PunjabKingsIPL have the firepower to chase this score on a big ground,” wrote Yuvraj.

With his first half-century of the season, Gill has moved to 164 runs in the 2024 edition in four matches, taking the fourth spot in the list of highest run-getters in the season so far. The GT captain was the Orange Cap holder in the last season of the tournament.

GT chase third win

The Titans are chasing a third victory in the season and a second in succession after they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, will be desperate to bring their campaign back on track with an away win under their belt in Ahmedabad.