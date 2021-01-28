Umpire Bruce Oxenford calls time on international career
- Before becoming an umpire, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight first-class matches as a leg-spin bowler and lower-order batsman.
Australian cricket umpire Bruce Oxenford, who has been a regular member of the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires since 2012, has decided to retire after officiating in international cricket for over a decade and a half.
Oxenford has officiated in 62 Test matches, the last of which was the final match of the Australia-India series in Brisbane. The ICC informed of Oxenford's decision through a media release.
Oxenford, who officially stands down in April, made his international debut at the Gabba in a T20I between Australia and South Africa in January 2006. He officiated at the last three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups and the last three ICC Men’s T20 World Cups. He was also part of the officiating team at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2014.
Before becoming an umpire, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight first-class matches as a leg-spin bowler and lower-order batsman.
The 60-year-old from Queensland will continue to oversee domestic fixtures despite his retirement from the international game.
ALSO READ | 'I had a clear game plan': Pujara on getting hit 11 times on Day 5 of 4th Test
“I look back with pride at my international career as an umpire. It is still hard to believe that I officiated in close to 200 international matches. Such a long career was not really something that I had hoped for before commencing on this journey.
“I would like to thank the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia and all my colleagues in the ICC Elite and International panels for their support and encouragement over the years. I had a wonderful time as a match official and will miss the camaraderie that comes with being a part of such a professional group.
“I shall particularly miss seeing and interacting with the magnificent people who are part of the support structure of our game around the world.
“Most importantly, I want to thank my wife Jo, son James and daughter Kristen for all their love and support over the years. It would not have been possible for me to have such a long career without their sacrifices and for this I am eternally grateful.
“Whilst I will no longer stand in International matches, I look forward to continuing to serve the game that I love - officiating within Australia,” Oxenford was quoted as saying in the ICC release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Umpire Bruce Oxenford calls time on international career
- Before becoming an umpire, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight first-class matches as a leg-spin bowler and lower-order batsman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I had a clear game plan': Pujara on getting hit 11 times on Day 5 of 4th Test
- Pujara opened up on his decision to not defend the rising deliveries with his bat and why he instead chose to get hit on the body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India bowling coach Bharat Arun explains how Siraj excelled in Australia
- While head coach Ravi Shastri had already described him as ‘the find of the series Down Under’, bowling coach Bharat Arun stated that Siraj is someone who has both anger and hunger to succeed at the international level.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michael Vaughan slams 'ridiculous suggestion' of banning bouncers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is unreal man': Ashwin recalls Gill's words during Melbourne Test
- In a conversation with India batting coach Vikram Rathour on his Youtube channel, off-spinner R Ashwin recalled an incident involving Gill from the Melbourne Test which left him impressed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kagiso Rabada cleans up Hasan Ali to claim his 200th Test wicket - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I had to grip the bat with four fingers, it wasn't natural: Cheteshwar Pujara
- Match by match, session by session, Pujara spoke about the experience of being in the thick of action in a historic series and on how he made a gash through Australia's plans mid-way through the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India bowling coach compares captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thank you for kind gesture': Lyon shares photo of Team India's signed jersey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Last few days since I came back home were surreal, says Shardul Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSA interim chairperson asked to resign after verbal tirade against journalist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He had the respect': Andy Flower names England’s ‘most skillful player of spin'
- Former England coach Andy Flower is one of the few foreign coaches who has experience of winning a Test series in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to clash with India A in England before Test series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I need to be playing cricket instead of sitting on bench: Banton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox