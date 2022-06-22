'Agreed, Umran did well in IPL but…': Former BCCI selector explains why Dravid benched India pacer for SA series

After pacer Umran Malik became a sensation claiming 22 wickets in the IPL 2022, many felt that it was only a matter of time before he would break into the Indian team. And once his name was included in India's squad for the five-match series against South Africa, Umran was one step closer to realising his dream. However, as is turned out, Umran was made to wait as he was benched for all five T20Is, with pacers Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel getting the not ahead of him.

India head coach Rahul Dravid had made it clear ahead of the series itself that he will give players a longer run, indicating that the days of frequent chopping and changing were over. India played the same XI in all five T20Is, a testament to Dravid's faith in the ability of all players. As for Umran, former BCCI selector MSK Prasad feels that although the 22-year-old pacer had a phenomenal IPL, he will have to wait before receiving his India cap.

"There's lot of talk, but who is playing in place of Umran? Avesh Khan… Someone who has played earlier for the country and done well. So Dravid has done the right thing by opting for continuity. Avesh has bowled well in all stages of the game. Even Harshal Patel has been in good form. I don't see anything wrong in holding him back. Agreed, Umran has done well in the IPL. But he has to wait and his chance will come... Everyone should get a fair run and Dravid has been doing the right thing," Prasad told The Telegraph.

Another former BCCI chief selector, Dilip Vengsarkar, who has been highly vocal about Umran and his exploits, feels that the reason India have held the pacer back could be because they might be looking for an opportune moment to 'unleash' him.

"It's not fair for me to comment since I'm not part of the team management. Not playing Umran immediately could be part of team strategy. You never know... Maybe they are waiting to unleash him at the right opportunity," Vengsarkar told the daily.

