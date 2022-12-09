Umran Malik, Saini, Mukesh in three-way fight to replace injured Shami, Saurabh might come in for Jadeja in Test squad

India's problems in Bangladesh could compound as their bowling attack is likely to bear a depleted look for the two-match Test series starting December 14 in Chattogram. Captain Rohit Sharma, pacers Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen are already out of the third and final ODI on Saturday. While Chahar and Kuldeep are not a part of the Test squad, skipper's Rohit's return for the Test series is also unlikely. Amid all this, there are reports that senior pro Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja haven't recovered from their respective injuries and could miss the two-match Test series. Both Shami and Jadeja were a part of the ODI and Test squads for this tour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadeja's unavailability for the three-match ODI series was confirmed when India were in New Zealand and the veteran all-rounder was replaced by Shahbaz Ahmed while Shami was ruled out with a shoulder injury barely a couple of days before the first ODI. BCCI haven't yet shared an official update on Shami and Jadeja's availability for the Test series but reports suggest both of them won't travel to Bangladesh and will report to NCA instead to work on their fitness.

With Jasprit Bumrah already out with a back injury, India's bowling attack could be under some serious pressure if Shami and Jadeja are also ruled out. Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj will have to share the bulk of the workload if India wish to beat Bangladesh in the two Tests and stay alive in the race to the World Test Championships final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is understood that there could be a three-way battle between Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar to replace the injured Shami. Malik has been very impressive in his recent ODI outings in New Zealand and Bangladesh. His extra pace could come in handy on pitches that offer variable bounce as the Test match progresses.

Saini and Mukesh too will fancy their chances after having good outings with India A in the two unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A.

As far as Jadeja's replacement is concerned, it could be Saurabh Kumar but the chances of the Uttar Pradesh youngster getting a game as India have Jadej'as like-for-like replacement Axar Patel already in the squad and if they need an extra spinner, Kuldeep Yadav can come into play.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India Test squad for Bangladesh series

Rohit Sharma (C) (doubtful), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (doubtful), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami (doubtful), Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON