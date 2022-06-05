Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He can be a very awkward customer': Ravi Shastri on what Umran Malik must do to star regularly in Indian team
cricket

'He can be a very awkward customer': Ravi Shastri on what Umran Malik must do to star regularly in Indian team

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that the time might as well get Umran Malik to play now that he has been picked in the T20 squad that will face South Africa. 
Umran's performance earned him a maiden call-up to the Indian team. (ANI )
Published on Jun 05, 2022 11:56 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad may not have had the best of seasons in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) but their fast bowler Umran Malik was probably the biggest standout in the tournament. The 22-year-old sent the speed gun spinning every time he bowled and earned plaudits for the consistency with which he bowler quick. 

All of this earned him a maiden call-up to the Indian team in the squad that has been picked for the five-match T20I series at home against South Africa. It hadn't been all smooth-sailing for Umran in the 2022 IPL though and there were matches in which he leaked runs and couldn't pick a single wicket. 

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that Umran currently needs to work on his lines but not too much else.  

“If he can focus and get the lines right where he attacks the stumps more, then he can be a very awkward customer, especially if there is something in the surface, if it is two-paced, it has a bit of juice in it, at that pace he can rattle you, especially newcomers who come into bat,” Shastri said on Star Sports. 

RELATED STORIES

"There is not too much work to be done. It's just about making him more consistent in what he does, which means his practice sessions in the nets will revolve around line more than anything else. He hits the right areas length-wise but line-wise he sometimes struggles," said Shastri. 

Shastri said that India should get him to play in the first match of the series. 

“If you have picked him, may as well give him an opportunity, see how he goes. I think the best thing is that he is part of the mix. I kept saying he should always be part of the mix and then you can work on him whilst he is there,” he said. 

"Glad he is part of the team and he will do his quantity of bowling in the nets and in the middle if he does well, it's just about smelling the coffee at that level. You play for India and you do well in one or two matches and then you are away, especially if you have got the pace."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ravi shastri umran malik
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP