'When I got selected for India, Dale sir was with me...': Umran Malik reveals what Steyn told him after India call-up

The 2022 Indian Premier League saw an emergence of a number of talented youngsters. Umran Malik, the 22-year-old speedster from Sunrisers Hyderabad, took the IPL by storm with his incredible pace throughout the season; he ended with 22 wickets to his name, finishing third in the Purple Cap list. Thanks to his consistent performances in the season, Umran was rewarded with a maiden India call-up for the T20I series against South Africa.

The speedster began his training session with the Indian team earlier this week and in a video posted by the BCCI on their official social media accounts, Malik opened up on his IPL season and the call-up. The speedster recalled the moment he got the call-up, and revealed that Sunrisers' bowling coach Dale Steyn had predicted his international call-up even before the season began.

"When I got selected for India, Dale sir (Steyn) was with me in the team bus. We were going for the match. Everyone congratulated me and Dale sir said, “I told you before the IPL that you will get the India call-up after the season'. And that's exactly what happened, by the grace of god. My goal is to give my best for Team India now,” Malik said in the video.

The pacer also spoke about his interaction with Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

“I was very happy to meet and talk with Rahul sir. He is such a legend of the game. He just told me to keep continuing what I do. Paras sir was also standing behind me and he was guiding me after every ball. It was giving me a lot of confidence,” said Malik.

Team India will return to action on June 9, when the side takes on South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

