'Want to help my country win all matches against SA': Umran Malik not eyeing Shoaib Akhtar's record, eyeing consistency

Umran Malik's sheer pace made him one of the standout players in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), despite his team Sunrisers Hyderabad finishing eighth in the 10-team tournament. The 22-year-old was crossing 150kmph regularly in the matches and held the record for the fastest delivery in the tournament, a 157kph scorcher, until Lockie Ferguson crossed it in the final.

This prompted projections that Umran could break Shoaib Akhtar's record for the fastest ball ever recorded. Shoaib had bowled a delivery that clocked 161.3 kmph in a 2003 World Cup match against England. The former Pakistan pacer himself backed Umran to break the record.

Umran, however, has said that he is only focussing on helping India beat South Africa in the upcoming five-match T20I series, for which he received his maiden international call up.

"My focus is not on that record right now. I want to bowl well, bowl in the right areas and help my country win all five matches against South Africa. I want to keep it 150 or above to maintain my body and strength," Umran told News24 Sports.

Umran said that his state team mate Abdul Samad played a big role in helping him bowl at the pace he employs. The two players have been practicing since their childhood and they both play for SRH in the IPL.

"Abul motivated me a lot. Whenever I used to bowl to him, he would say I am bowling slow. So, then I would deliver with more pace. And then the gym and proper exercise helped me in this," Umran said.

