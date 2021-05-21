'Uncertain if we'll play ODIs in future': Umesh backs Ishant and Rahane's remarks, explains why 'WTC is like World Cup'

The Virat Kohli-led India are set to face off against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final starting from June 18th at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. While the format of the tournament has been questioned by a lot of big names in the cricket fraternity including Kohli and India head coach Ravi Shastri, the upcoming final encounter is still expected to be an epic clash between two of the best teams in the world with the World Test Championship trophy on the line.

India's Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma, in the past, have stressed the importance of WTC, saying for players who are expected to only play in the longest format, this tournament is nothing short of "World Cup". And now, India pacer Umesh Yadav have reiterated similar sentiments in a recent interview.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Umesh said that it is uncertain if he will be playing ODIs in the near future, and hence, the upcoming final holds special significance for him.

"Yes, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are correct. As a player when you are playing Test matches, the WTC is like a World Cup for you. It's very uncertain if we are going to get to play ODIs in the near future. So, as a Test match player, WTC is like a World Cup only. I also think the same. WTC final is different because you reach at that place by defeating a lot of good teams," Umesh said.

"When asked whether winning in England would be like conquering the final frontier, Umesh added: "When you start playing you always think that no matter what the situation is, you should know how to win even in the toughest of conditions.

"I feel that winning against strong teams like England and Australia have been a good journey. So you get a feeling of satisfaction and you know that your team is headed in a good direction and I feel India has been doing so for the last 5 years," he signed off.

