Understudy Jurel steps into Pant’s shoes

Kolkata: There is nothing much one can do but wait for an opportunity when Rishabh Pant is keeping wicket for India. Dhruv Jurel has been doing that diligently for two years now, getting a break at Rajkot, before getting two more Tests — all three against England — at Ranchi and Dharamsala last year. He was played alongside Pant in the Perth Test, but that was blink-and-miss in terms of performance. Till Pant injured his finger at Lord’s, and Jurel was back behind the stumps. India coach Gautam Gambhir (R) and Dhruv Jurel. (PTI)

Thus began Jurel’s contribution to this series, albeit as a replacement with nothing to show officially. But there have been plenty of talking points. At Lord’s Jurel was moving with the moving ball, even covering for the seaming ball by throwing himself on either side. But more encouraging was his keeping to the spinners. Two stumpings stand out here, both in the Old Trafford Test where Pant was again injured, suffering a foot fracture after being struck by the ball.

Outsmarting Joe Root is no mean feat, but here Jurel was in sync with Ravindra Jadeja’s guile, completing a sharp take after the England batter was drawn into a forward defence, only for the ball to pitch well short and spin away, drawing him further. For Jurel to not lose the ball despite Root’s stance blocking it, collecting it and whipping off the bails in one swift action was brilliant. Replicating that dismissal against Harry Brook, this time off the right-handed Washington Sundar, seemed easier but to be alive to a stumping chance even after 70 overs had been bowled calls for excellent focus. Jurel has exhibited that consistently.

Which is why Jurel coming in as Pant’s replacement was a no-brainer, possibly the least discussed decision the Indian team management has had to take for the Oval Test. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hinted that on Tuesday.

“Particularly about Dhruv, he’s a very talented player. He has already played and performed for India. So, they all keep preparing that at any stage, any injuries, any requirement, they should be ready to play. And I think he’s in the same mindset,” said Kotak.

“One plus thing is because Rishabh got hit on the finger at Lord’s, he kept well, because the ball was up and down. Then the next game, again because Rishabh got hit on the foot, he kept. So, the keeping side, he has already done it long enough. The batting, I think he’s prepared, he’s ready, and he’s very, very talented. So, he’ll try and do his best, there’s no doubt.”

It goes without saying, no one can bat like Pant. And this is such a situation that India must be hoping Jurel to be himself — calm and sure of his strokeplay. On a pitch that has been historically partial to batters, India need a big innings, more so in the second, with the top six firing in unison.

There have been teething problems, like Yashasvi Jaiswal’s two ducks in the second innings at Lord’s and Manchester. And the No.3 slot is still pretty tentative, meaning Shubman Gill has had to shoulder more responsibility than usual, apart from India tinkering with the batting order due to Pant’s injury at Old Trafford. In a must-win Test, Jurel’s addition might just be what India need to soothe the nerves.