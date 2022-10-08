'Unhone aisi baatein ki hai jinka koi logic nahi hai': Ex-Pakistan captain lashes out at Ramiz Raja for Kohli remark

Team India star Virat Kohli made a brilliant return to form in the previous month's Asia Cup. The former India captain was the highest scorer for the side, and the second-highest in the competition despite India being knocked out in the Super 4 stages. Scoring at an impressive strike rate of 147.59, Kohli smashed 276 runs in five matches that included a century against Afghanistan in India's final game of the tournament.

This was Kohli's first century in over three years, as he equalled Ricky Ponting's record (71) to become the joint-second highest centurion in international cricket. Nearly a month since his century, however, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja made a rather unusual comment as he talked about Kohli and Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan side.

The PCB chairman talked about the criticism of Pakistan team of late, following the side's losses in the Asia Cup final and in the seven-match T20I series against England. He drew comparisons between the Indian and Pakistani fans, and stated that Kohli's century against Afghanistan overshadowed India's poor campaign in the Asia Cup.

“India should then have been severely criticised for not reaching the final. But that is not what their fans and media do. I'll tell you...when Virat Kohli scored a century against Afghanistan, they forgot their entire Asia Cup. Will we ever do that?” Ramiz had said in a chat with Samaa TV.

The comment didn't go down well with many fans as well as former cricketers in Pakistan including ex-captain Salman Butt, who lashed out at Ramiz for his “dig” at Kohli.

“There was absolutely no need to take a dig. Aap relevant example bhi nahi de sakte. Vo duniya ka top player, he's only the second man in entire history of cricket jiske 70+ hundred hai. Beherhaal, I don't know.. he is frustrated. Maybe he's got some news, jo baakiyon ko kuch dino baad milegi. Unhone aur bhi kayi baat ki hai jinka koi mettle ya logic nahi tha. Bas satehi baatein ki hain (You can't even give relevant examples. He's only the third man in cricket history with 70+ international tons. He is frustrated. Maybe he has some news that others will get a few days later. He said a lot of others thing that didn't have any logic. It's just superficial talks),” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

