IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Unified body for differently-abled cricketers formed, BCCI recognition likely to follow
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
cricket

Unified body for differently-abled cricketers formed, BCCI recognition likely to follow

Groups running differently-abled cricket have joined hands to form DCCI, which was needed to get BCCI recognition.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:55 PM IST

The Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has been formed, a move that could pave way for the physically challenged cricketers to play under the BCCI logo.

Groups running differently-abled cricket have joined hands to form DCCI, which was needed to get BCCI recognition.

"The dream of Differently-Abled cricket players to play with the BCCI logo and represent India in recognized International tournaments may come true very soon.

"With firm support from different groups running differently-abled cricket, the DCCI has been formed under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act,” a media release stated.

Mahantesh GK, known for his contribution towards blind cricket, was unanimously elected as DCCI President.

Ravi Chauhan, representing the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India, Squadron leader (Retd) Abhai Pratap Singh representing Wheelchair Cricket India Association and Sumit Jain representing IDCA decided to come together to form a common body.

It said that the suggestion came from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a recent meeting with all the stake holders of disability cricket.

Shah had suggested that BCCI was more eager to help in all forms of cricket including cricket for differently-abled.

The Supreme Court appointed Lodha committee had also recommended in its report that cricket for differently-abled should be given a priority and efforts should be made to form a committee in the BCCI to run the game smoothly.

Chauhan, who was elected as DCCI Secretary, said Shah’s guidance, support and vision has led to the formation of DCCI.

"We are very thankful to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for continuous support and encouragement to differently-abled cricket players. With BCCI support, it can boost the cricket movement for the differently-abled cricket players,” said Mahantesh.

The released added that currently thousands of differently-abled cricket players in the country are playing without any help.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat.(AP)
cricket

'Need to understand my role as opener': Kohli says he will open in IPL

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli, after India's win in the 5th T20I against England, had expressed a desire to open in the future as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India celebrates at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
Team India celebrates at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
cricket

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV & Online

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 1st ODI Match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suresh Raina (L), Cheteshwar Pujara (R)(HT Collage)
Suresh Raina (L), Cheteshwar Pujara (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

‘All geared up': Raina, Pujara begin preparations for IPL 2021 - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:00 PM IST
MS Dhoni & Co. will begin their campaign in the IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals on April 10 in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
Cricket generic image.(Getty)
cricket

Unified body for differently-abled cricketers formed

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Groups running differently-abled cricket have joined hands to form DCCI, which was needed to get BCCI recognition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England captain Eoin Morgan and pacer Jofra Archer(REUTERS)
England captain Eoin Morgan and pacer Jofra Archer(REUTERS)
cricket

‘We’ll give him full attention’: Eoin Morgan gives update on Archer’s injury

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:45 PM IST
The ECB issued a statement on Monday, confirming Archer’s unavailability in the ODIs and the initial phase of Indian Premier League 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes with Virat Kohli.(PTI)
Ben Stokes with Virat Kohli.(PTI)
cricket

'He's keen to play': Morgan reveals why Stokes was not rested from ODI series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:25 PM IST
On being asked about the reasons behind not resting Stokes, England captain Eoin Morgan said that he wished to play in the series, hence it was not considered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

'This is everything': Ashwin wins praise from England's Alex Hartley

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The exchange occurred during the second T20I on Sunday when the off-spinner sent out a tweet to laud South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and her impressive batting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulka and Ricky Ponting.(Reuters/File)
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulka and Ricky Ponting.(Reuters/File)
cricket

Kohli one ton away from equaling Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ponting's record

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
It has also been 1 year and 222 days since Kohli scored a century in the 50-overs format. His last ODI hundred was against Australia at Ranchi on March 8th, 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli along with Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika arrive in Pune. (screengrab)(Instagram)
Virat Kohli along with Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika arrive in Pune. (screengrab)(Instagram)
cricket

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli land in Pune with daughter Vamika for ODIs- WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • India skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in Pune with daughter Vamika for the upcoming ODI series against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eoin Morgan celebrates a wicket with Mark Wood. (BCCI)
Eoin Morgan celebrates a wicket with Mark Wood. (BCCI)
cricket

Captain Morgan and his men: Why England are still favourites for the World T20

By Somshuvra Laha, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • This England team would be a top contender at the world cup no matter how this series had turned out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Michael Vaughan.(File)
Virat Kohli and Michael Vaughan.(File)
cricket

Vaughan says 'RCB will be lot stronger' with Virat Kohli opening innings

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes it would be a good idea for Virat Kohli to open for RCB in IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suryakumar Yadav in action against England in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav in action against England in Ahmedabad.(Twitter)
cricket

India predicted XI for 1st ODI: Will Suryakumar pip Iyer at No. 4 for India?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a bright prospect for the No.4 spot for India, but with Iyer being a regular in that position, he could retain his place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brad Hogg knows his pick for India's three fast bowler for T20 World Cup. (Getty/BCCI)
Brad Hogg knows his pick for India's three fast bowler for T20 World Cup. (Getty/BCCI)
cricket

'You surely need them there': Hogg picks India's fast-bowling trio for T20 WC

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
  • If it was up to Brad Hogg, he knows exactly which three bowlers to pick for the T20 World Cup to lead India's fast bowling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra(Twitter)
Photo of former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra(Twitter)
cricket

Aakash Chopra lists out the 'major positives' from T20I series

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • There was all to play for in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But when it mattered the most, the Indian batsmen brought their A-game to the field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 India's Shikhar Dhawan walks off after losing his wicket REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - India v England - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 12, 2021 India's Shikhar Dhawan walks off after losing his wicket REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
cricket

Focus on Dhawan, as India eyes winning start in ODI series against England

PTI, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The series is particularly important for the 35-year-old Dhawan, who failed to make an impact in the first T20 in Ahmedabad before warming the benches the remaining two games which India won.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP