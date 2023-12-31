close_game
News / Cricket / United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: 2nd T20I of Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023/24 to start at 04:30 PM
United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: 2nd T20I of Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023/24 to start at 04:30 PM

Dec 31, 2023 03:39 PM IST
United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023/24. Match will start on 31 Dec 2023 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

United Arab Emirates squad -
Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Waseem, Ali Naseer, Dhruv ...Read More Parashar, Nilansh Keswani, Samal Udawaththa, Khalid Shah, Tanish Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Akif Raja, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rehman
Afghanistan squad -
Bahir Shah, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia ur Rehman, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai

Follow all the updates here:

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023/24

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Match Details
    2nd T20I of Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023/24 between United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

