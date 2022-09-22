‘Rahi baat DRS ki…’: Suryakumar on reasons behind Rohit Sharma's weird gesture for Dinesh Karthik after Maxwell review

All didn't go according to plan for India, especially in the field in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday. They dropped catches, their bowlers appeared clueless at the death and the result was a crushing four-wicket loss despite putting up 208 runs on the board. There was, however, one over in the middle of Australia's chase that was not only dominated by India but was easily by far the most entertaining six balls of the match thanks to the theatrics of India captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik after a DRS call.

It was the 12th over of Australia's chase and Umesh Yadav got India two important breakthroughs of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell and on both occasions, the onfield umpire had failed to spot the outside edges. India took DRS and were rewarded. Rohit was quite animated on both occasions while Karthik, was kind of subdued despite being confident about the outside edges. After India had opted for a review for Maxwell's wicket, cameras caught Rohit grabbing Karthik's neck jokingly. The videos and photos of the incident spread like wildfire on the Internet.

Ahead of the second match of the series in Nagpur on Friday, Suryakumar Yadav was asked to explain what had actually transpired between the two experienced pros in Mohali during that Maxwell DRS. "Rahi baat wo DRS ki toh kabhi kabhi peeche tak awaz jati nahi hai aur left and right mein acche se awaz ati hai edge ki aur unka wo alag hi banter hai, itne saalo se jante hai ek dusre ko aur ek saath itna khela hua hai toh itna toh hasi mazak thoda banta hai. (Talking about that DRS, you don't hear the edges clearly from behind the stumps at times but you do from the right or left side of the field. And that was their banter. They know each other for a long time and have played a lot of cricket together so that kind of fun moments are allowed between them)," Suryakumar said.

When he asked about Rohit's expressions in the field, Suryakumar said nothing has changed with the India opener. "Field pe itna pressure hota hai ki har situation mein kya karna hai toh aisa ho jata hai kabhi kabhi (These things happen on the cricket field because at times there is a lot of pressure.)"

India failed to defend 55 runs in the last four overs as their two experienced death-overs bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel were taken to the cleaners by Matthew Wade.

"Last game k baad hum baithe nahi hai. match itna lamba gaya, dew bhi aya aur aapko credit bhi unko dena padega. They kept attacking. We are trying our best. (We haven't talked about the strategies yet. You have to give credit to Australia also," Suryakumar said when asked about the talk in the dressing room about the bowling performance in Mohali.

