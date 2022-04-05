Unsold in IPL auction, Team India batter drops cryptic tweet after Lucknow vs Sunrisers clash

Just like the previous editions, the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has got off to an enthralling start. We are just one week into the tournament and fans have already witnessed nail-biting finishes and the rich talent, which the league brings under one umbrella.

The clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad also went right down the wire, and it required an exceptional final over by Jason Holder to determine the result. With 16 required in the final over, the tall Windies seamer scalped three wickets and conceded the same number of runs as Lucknow trumped Hyderabad by 12 runs.

Soon after the clash, cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary posted a cryptic tweet and added a smiling emoticon in the end.

While we are not sure what it meant, it'll be fair enough to assume his tweet was directed at the Sunrisers, who are yet to notch their first win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Tiwary was part of the IPL auction for a base price of ₹50 lakh, however, the Bengal batter failed to draw interest from any of the ten franchises participating.

The team were outplayed by Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the opener and just things looked slightly easy for the Hyderabad franchise, they bottled it up against Lucknow.

Reflecting on the team's performance, skipper Kane Williamson during the post-match presentation ceremony said: “If you look at the performance, was certainly much improved from our first outing. The start with the ball was outstanding. Were in a strong position .. if we could just break that next partnership. Credit to Hooda and Rahul.”

“I suppose with the bat there were glimpses. It was close but not close enough. Looked like a good surface. 170 on any day is a challenge .. have to play well. But at the same time we knew if we could build partnerships, get off to a reasonable start, we have enough firepower. Didn't quite work today. The guys with the roles they have with the ball were outstanding. It's small margins. A few ones and a few twos and the chase takes quite a different shape.”