UP Warriorz appoint Australia's Alyssa Healy as captain for inaugural season of Women's Premier League

Australia's Alyssa Healy has been appointed the leader of the UP Warriorz franchise in the lead-up to the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The first-ever season of the Women's Premier League is scheduled to be held next month in Mumbai. Owned by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, UP Warriorz had furnished a star-studded squad for the inaugural Women's Premier League at the WPL 2023 auction.

One of the finest wicketkeeper-batters in world cricket, Healy is among the six overseas stars roped in by the Warriorz franchise for WPL 2023. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who is from Uttar Pradesh, is also an integral part of the Warriorz franchise. Deepti was declared a frontrunner to be the leader of the franchise when the Indian all-rounder joined the UP-based franchise for a whopping sum of ₹2.6 crore. However, the UP Warriorz have confirmed on Wednesday that Australian batter and wicketkeeper Healy is set to lead the franchise at the WPL.

"The WPL is a tournament we have all been keenly waiting on, and the UP Warriorz have a fantastic squad, waiting to making a splash once things get going. We have a good mix of experience and youth along with ability and look forward to putting on a show for our fans. We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket," Healy said in a statement issued by the Warriorz.

Healy has tasted T20I success at the grandest stage in women's cricket as the Australian batter won the T20 World Cup in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020. The five-time T20 World Cup winner was also a part of the Australian side that won the One Day International (ODI) World Cup last year in New Zealand. Healy has amassed 2446 runs in 139 T20Is for Australia. Healy has notched up one century and 14 half-centuries in her decorated career. Healy has also captained the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Healy's Warriorz will kickstart their WPL campaign on March 5 (Sunday) against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav and Simran Shaikh.

