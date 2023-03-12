UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch UPW vs MI on TV, online

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians, who are currently sitting at top of the five-team points table, will look to continue their winning run when they lock horns with UP Warriorz on Sunday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai unit have so far maintained a 100 percent record in the tournament. UP Warriorz, on the other hand, kicked-off the tournament with a thrilling win, before being outplayed by Delhi Capitals in their second encounter. However, they will look to draw inspiration from their 10-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore and look to stop the Mumbai Indians juggernaut at the tournament. Catch the LIVE streaming details of UPW vs MI, WPL 2023 match:

When will UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 match take place?

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 match will take place on Sunday, March 11.

What time will UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 match start?

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 match be played?

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can I watch UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 match on TV?

The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 match will broadcast on Sports18 Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 match?

The live streaming of UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema.

