UPW vs MI Live score, WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, opt to bat against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023, UP W vs MI live score: UP Warriorz will look to stop the Mumbai Warriorz juggernaut when the two lock horns in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Sunday evening. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai have so far been the most successful outfit in the tournament, securing three wins from the same number of matches. UP Warriorz have enjoyed a decent season, as they started with a win, then faced a tough defeat but managed to return to winning ways in the following encounter. Hayley Matthews has been the best performer from the Mumbai camp, amassing 156 runs from three encounters. She has been equally well with the bat, scalping six wickets in the nine overs she has bowled. However, UP too have a star studded side, with eyes on their skipper Alyssa Healy. The Aussie star smashed 96 off 47 balls in the previous encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Catch the LIVE updates of UPW vs MI, WPL 2023: