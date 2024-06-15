By John Mehaffey US qualify for knockout stages of T20 World Cup as Ireland game washed out

PORT OF SPAIN - Co-hosts U.S. qualified for the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup at the expense of Pakistan on Friday without bowling a ball after torrential rain washed out their final group match against Ireland in Lauderdale, Florida.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The U.S., playing in their first T20 World Cup, set the tournament alight when they won a dramatic match against Pakistan in a super over and their place in the Super Eights is a welcome boost for the game in the region with cricket scheduled to return to the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

South Africa grabbed a dramatic last ball victory over Nepal in Kingstown when Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen combined to run out Gulsan Jha off the final ball to win by a run and maintain their unbeaten record.

Nepal, replying to South Africa's 115 for seven, needed eight runs off the final over. Jha swiped a four over cover and with two runs needed off the final ball and one for a super over he took off for a single.

De Kock's throw rebounded off the batsman and Klaasen threw down the stumps at the bowler's end.

New Zealand, already eliminated after losing to Afghanistan and the West Indies, took full advantage of conditions more akin to the old Carisbrook rugby and cricket ground in Dunedin than a Caribbean venue to thrash Uganda by nine wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The New Zealand bowlers got the ball to swerve, cut and spin throughout to dismiss Uganda for 40, only one more than they scored against West Indies in Georgetown which was the joint lowest score at a T20 World Cup.

New Zealand reached their target from a little more than 5 overs for the loss of one wicket but it was no consolation for a disappointing tournament and they will now fly home whatever the result of their final group match against Papua New Guinea on Monday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.