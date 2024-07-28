New York, USA Cricket has fulfilled one of the two critical requirements to avoid being disqualified as an ICC Associate nations by appointing Jonathan Atkieson as its chief executive officer effective August 1. USA Cricket fulfils critical requirement, appoints Jonathan Atkieson as CEO

The USAC was ‘put on notice’ by the ICC earlier this month for breaching two norms.

While not having a CEO was one, the other was USAC not fulfilling the governance norms which are set by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee .

As per the norm, it is necessary for every sport governing body to earn the National Governing Body status which is needed for all sports added in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee during its 141st Session and Executive Board meeting in Mumbai last year had given its nod for the inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles Games.

“USA Cricket has announced the appointment of Johnathan Atkeison as its new CEO, effective August 1st, 2024,” the USAC said on its website.

Atkeison most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of USA Rugby. he joins USA Cricket with over 15 years of national governing body experience.

"I’m honoured to join the team at USA Cricket. It’s an incredible time for the sport here in the United States with the historic performance of the men’s national team in the recent T20 World Cup, the completion of the second season of Major League Cricket, and the first opportunity to showcase cricket in the Olympics here on home soil during the LA28 games," Atkinson said.

“Our goal is to build a world-class organisation to capitalise on that momentum, and firmly establish cricket’s position in the American sporting landscape,” he added.

Atkieson is credited for leading USA Rugby through a financial restructuring in 2020 followed by ‘a four-year period of rapid growth and development’.

