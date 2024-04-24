Usain Bolt named ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

Usain Bolt, the legendary sprinter, has been named the official ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States taking pace from June 1 to 29. The fastest man alive, Bolt's passion for cricket and global appeal promise to ignite the tournament and propel the sport into new territories. Usain Bolt and cricket: What an association(AFP)

Cricket fans already know Bolt's story. The Jamaican icon has transcended athletics, etching his name in history with an unprecedented 'Triple-Triple' – three gold medals at three consecutive Olympic Games between 2008 and 2016. His journey began in 2008, leaving Beijing with a jaw-dropping clean sweep of the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m races, all in world record times. Bolt remains the undisputed king of speed, holding world records in all three events (9.58 seconds for 100m, 19.19 seconds for 200m, and 36.84 seconds for the 4x100m relay).

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Bolt's role goes beyond a mere title. He'll be a driving force in promoting the event. Look for him in a cameo appearance alongside Caribbean music giants Sean Paul and Kes in the official anthem's music video, released next week. But that's not all. Expect to see Bolt cheering on the Windies at key matches and participating in fan engagement events, particularly in the USA, where cricket is poised for a significant leap.

"Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart," Bolt said, expressing his enthusiasm. He's eager to contribute to the sport's global growth while supporting his home team: "While I will of course be supporting West Indies at the World Cup, getting the sport into the US is big for cricket."

The US represents the biggest untapped market in the world of sports. Bolt sees the T20 World Cup as a catalyst for cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He envisions "dancing, music, and high energy" during the Caribbean matches, believing the event will be a turning point for the USA as a major cricket hub.

"America believes a lot in sport and high intensity," Bolt stated, thrilled about the potential. "When they follow a sport, they go all in, and I feel like if they can crack into it, they will get into it the right way."

The ICC couldn't have asked for a better ambassador. "Usain Bolt is a global icon," declared ICC CEO Geoff Allardice. "His passion for cricket is well known, making him the perfect fit for this role. Alongside his world record-breaking achievements and energetic personality, he will add another exciting element to the World Cup."

With Bolt on board, the T20 World Cup 2024 promises to be an electrifying affair. His star power will not only amplify the excitement for fans worldwide but also propel cricket into a new era, particularly in the USA.