'Uska bedha gark karke hi saans lenge': Pakistan great furious after injured Haris Rauf ruled out of England Tests

Down 0-1 in the series, Pakistan have been dealt a big blow ahead of the second Test against England starting in Multan when pacer Haris Rauf was ruled out of the remainder of the series. Haris, who made his Test debut in the series opener in Rawalpindi, sustained a Grade-2 strain in his right quad when he rolled over the ball during a fielding mishap. Haris bowled 13 overs in the first innings picking up 1/78 but did not bowl in the second innings, and that, as it turns out, the last of the Pakistan pacer in this series.

Haris has featured regularly for Pakistan across formats in the previous few months before finally getting his Test cap last week. However, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed is not impressed with the management's treatment of Haris. Aaqib, who represented Pakistan in 22 Tests and 163 ODIs, expressed his concerns of Haris' place in the Playing XI, believing that the 29-year-old quick is not ready to play Tests yet.

"To make a comeback, Pakistan will have to play bowlers. Once they get a hold of a bowler, be in T20Is, ODIs or Tests - uska bedha gark karke saans lete hain (they don't rest unless it is ruined). Haris should not be playing Tests because he is not that trained. Play bowlers who can play Test matches, who play First-Class cricket and pick wickets regularly. There is Mir Hamza - play such bowlers who can bowl for long periods and know where and how to bowl. And increase the number of bowlers," Aaqib said in an interview.

Pakistan conceded 657 runs in the first innings with England piling a record 506 runs on the opening day of the Test, and even though they fared better in the second innings, it was not enough to prevent a 74-run defeat. Pakistan's pace trio of Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali and Haris were ineffective, whereas England's pace duo of James Anderson and Ollie Pope claimed four wickets each in the final innings on a Day 5 pitch. This, Aaqib believes is due to Pakistan's stubbornness of not playing specialist players, which needs to change if they are to level the series in Multan.

"You can't have part timers operate from one end, who can stop the scoring, right? If you get wickets, only then will you get respite. Otherwise, they (England) will score at a brisk pace. Their mindset is to score at a run-a-ball. Keep a strike rate of 100. If they get out in the process, for them it doesn't make a difference. And that is the difference. They bat at a strike rate of 100 or 135. How can there be a match?," said the former Pakistan pacer.

