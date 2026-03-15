Usman Khawaja's first-class career comes to an end too after Queensland go out of Sheffield Shield final contention

So, we have now seen the last of former Australia batsman Usman Khawaja. As the news emerged on Sunday that his side Queensland went out of Sheffield Shield title contention, it became clear that Khawaja had already played his last first-class game. Usman Khawaja served Australian cricket real well. (AFP)

Khawaja, whose roots are in Pakistan, is not part of Queensland's game against Tasmania, which is underway at Hobart at present. After bowling out Tasmania for just 198, Queensland, eyeing the bonus points, really needed to bat well, but they fell by the wayside on Sunday as they were bowled for just 178 on day two. At stumps on Saturday, they were 48/3.

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Khawaja missed the match on account of the birth of his child. He would have been available for the final scheduled for March 26, but alas, his team failed to qualify.

Earlier this year, in January, Khawaja had announced his Test retirement in the lead-up to the fifth Ashes Test. And he did play a role in Australia's thumping 4-1 win. As he came to play his last Test innings in Sydney, the whole of the stadium rose to applaud him to the crease. England players also formed a guard of honour to welcome him. Ahead of the match, Khawaja had delivered an impassioned retirement speech.

Khawaja's moving retirement speech "God, through cricket, has given me far more than I ever imagined. He's given me memories I'll carry forever, friendships that go well beyond the game and lessons that shaped me into who I am off the field.

"Along the way, I've learned that not everything in life is in our control. I train my best, but then it's all up to Allah, and Allah is the best of planners. If he wasn't, I wouldn't be here right now.

"This game humbles you. It tests your patience, your resilience and your character, and if you're lucky, it teaches you gratitude, even on days that doesn't go your way. Alhamdulillah, always," he said.

Khawaja started his first-class career 18 years ago in New South Wales colours. In 2012, he moved to Queensland to reinvigorate his career. In all, the 39-year-old has featured in 229 first-class matches and scored more than 15,000 runs with the help of 43 centuries. He played 88 Tests and scored more than 6,000 runs with the help of 16 centuries.