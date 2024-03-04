 Usman's rapid ton leads Multan into PSL playoffs with 20-run win over Karachi | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Usman's rapid ton leads Multan into PSL playoffs with 20-run win over Karachi

Usman's rapid ton leads Multan into PSL playoffs with 20-run win over Karachi

AP
Mar 04, 2024

Usman's rapid ton leads Multan into PSL playoffs with 20-run win over Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Usman Khan hit the fastest century so far in this season's Pakistan Super League to lead Multan Sultans into the playoffs with a 20-run win over Karachi Kings on Sunday.

Multan continued its dominant run in Pakistan’s top Twenty20 domestic competition, securing its sixth win in seven games. It tops the standings with 12 points. Fifth-place Karachi has just two wins from six games.

Pakistan-born Usman, who now plays for the United Arab Emirates, smashed 106 not out off 58 balls after reaching his ton in 56 deliveries. Captain Mohammad Rizwan contributed 58 in Multan’s imposing 189-3 after choosing to bat first.

Karachi never looked a threat before reaching 169-7 in 20 overs and losing its third straight home game. Skipper Shan Masood got clean bowled for 36 off 29 balls by the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, Usama Mir (2-29). Leg-spinner Mir stretched his wickets tally to 15. Fast bowler Mohammad Ali, who took 1-40, has 14.

Usman and Rizwan exploited wayward Karachi bowling and shared a second-wicket stand of 148 off 93 balls.

Rizwan was caught at mid-off soon after completing his half century before Usman reached his ton with a pulled six against Mir Hamza in the last over.

Karachi’s overseas signings Tim Seifert (1) and James Vince (7) both fell inside the batting power play .

Shoaib Malik top-scored for his team with 38 before holing out at long off in the 12th over and Karachi had plenty of soft dismissals in the run-chase.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

