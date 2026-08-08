Uttarakhand CM responds after Rishabh Pant seeks help to shift back home: ‘Your sentiment of returning here…’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday assured Rishabh Pant that the authorities will look into the matter after the India wicketkeeper-batter made a plea for “land acquisition” in the state. In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the 28-year-old expressed his desire to relocate his base to his native state of Uttarakhand, saying he has found it tough over the past three years to secure a good piece of land there.

Pushkar Singh Dhami responded to Rishabh Pant on Saturday morning (PTI)

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In his post on social media, Dhami labelled Pant as the “pride of Uttarakhand”, and said that the authorities have been instructed to do the needful. He said the wicketkeeper-batter will be contacted soon and that all necessary cooperation will be provided.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant issues plea to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami after 'land acquisition nightmare’: ‘It’s been 3 years'

“Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi in the country and the world. Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable,” Dhami wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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{{^usCountry}} “Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Regarding the matter you have raised, instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Pant had explained on X (formerly Twitter) that he wanted to move back to Uttarakhand, driven by a desire to reconnect with his roots. He appealed to Dhami, seeking help with the acquisition process.

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"I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttarakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here. I love my Uttarakhand," Pant wrote.

"My humble request to you is please help me in land acquisition... I wanna move back to my native place to help and build around Uttarakhand, and I want to shift back to my Pahadi people. Please look into this matter, it's been 3 years," he added.

Speaking of Pant, he might have played all of his state cricket for Delhi, but he was born in Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. Pant began his cricketing journey in the state before moving to Delhi to pursue the sport professionally.

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Recently, Pant was reported as Uttarakhand's highest individual taxpayer for the 2025-26 financial year, having paid ₹23.84 crore in income tax. The wicketkeeper is currently in Sri Lanka for the upcoming two-Test series, beginning August 15.

Recently, Pant was also traded by the Lucknow Super Giants and he will now represent the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2027 season.