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‘Vaibhav, if you’re listening…’: Sooryavanshi made aware of distractions, father Sanjeev given a task

Sreesanth urged caution amid the growing frenzy, calling on Vaibhav's father, Sanjeev, to protect the kid from the pitfalls that often accompany early success.

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 07:03 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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The hype around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reached extraordinary levels following his record-breaking IPL 2026 season. At just 15, the teenager has become one of the most talked-about names in world cricket, with a potential India debut now only weeks away. But with fame comes attention, expectations and distractions. Former India cricketer S Sreesanth has urged caution amid the growing frenzy, calling on Vaibhav's father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, to protect the youngster from the pitfalls that often accompany early success.

Rajasthan Royals' Indian cricket player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the IPL 2026(AFP)

Speaking in an interview with a media channel, Sreesanth advised the wonderkid to stay grounded and focus solely on his cricket while leaving off-field matters to his family.

"Vaibhav, if you are watching this, my request to you is to leave these managers aside and focus on yourself. Your father will handle things, and your family members will handle things. Stay away from these professional managers," he said.

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The former India pacer also recalled watching videos of Sooryavanshi practising during the Covid-19 pandemic and highlighted the sacrifices made by his family and coaches throughout his journey.

"Even during Corona times, videos of him practising on the terrace were doing the rounds. His father — lots of respect to him. Respect to all his coaches and everyone involved because people always talk about opportunities in cricket.

"But imagine travelling four hours every day without even knowing whether you would get an opportunity, practising relentlessly, returning home and doing it all over again. Playing 750 to 1,000 balls daily, doing drills, working constantly — and then hearing him say he doesn't enjoy taking a rest day.

"I will learn from him. With all due respect to all the legendary cricketers, what this kid has shown is remarkable. Just leave him as he is. A lot of managers will come around now."

 
vaibhav suryavanshi sreesanth
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Vaibhav, if you’re listening…’: Sooryavanshi made aware of distractions, father Sanjeev given a task
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