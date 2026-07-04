Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become India’s youngest debutant in men’s cricket

The most anticipated, awaited, and hyped debut in India’s recent international has finally taken place. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is playing his first match for the Indian senior team in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, becoming the youngest cricketer to represent the country across formats. The development was confirmed after visuals of Sooryavanshi receiving the India cap were captured at Old Trafford. During the toss, India's captain, Shreyas Iyer, confirmed that Sooryavanshi has replaced Sanju Samson in the playing XI.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi receiving his international cap from Tilak Varma. (BCCI X)

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At 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi goes past Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record (approximately) as India’s youngest men's international cricketer. Tendulkar made his India debut in a Test against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days. Sooryavanshi also comfortably breaks Washington Sundar’s mark as India’s youngest men’s T20I debutant, with the all-rounder having made his debut at 18 years and 80 days against Sri Lanka in 2017.

A historic debut after a record-breaking rise

The debut completes a stunning rise for Sooryavanshi, who has already rewritten several batting records before playing his first match for India. The Bihar-born opener first became a national talking point in IPL 2025, when he became the youngest player in league history and then the youngest centurion in men’s T20 cricket.

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{{^usCountry}} His 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans included a 35-ball hundred, the fastest IPL century by an Indian and the second-fastest in the tournament’s history after Chris Gayle’s 30-ball hundred. The knock also included 11 sixes, equalling the record for the most sixes by an Indian batter in an IPL innings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His 101 off 38 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans included a 35-ball hundred, the fastest IPL century by an Indian and the second-fastest in the tournament’s history after Chris Gayle’s 30-ball hundred. The knock also included 11 sixes, equalling the record for the most sixes by an Indian batter in an IPL innings. {{/usCountry}}

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If IPL 2025 announced him, IPL 2026 turned him into an unavoidable selection debate. Sooryavanshi finished the season as the Orange Cap winner with 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate above 237. He also hit 72 sixes, breaking Gayle’s long-standing record for the most sixes in a single IPL season. His campaign included another blistering century, multiple high-impact knocks, and a playoff performance that strengthened the argument that India could not hold him back for long.

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Also Read: BCCI issues first reaction to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut being delayed: ‘Want to make it very clear…’

India initially resisted that temptation. Sooryavanshi was included in the squads for the Ireland and England T20Is, but did not feature in the Ireland series. The team management repeatedly stressed balance and patience, especially given that India already have an established top-order option. But after the first T20I against England was washed out, India have now turned to the teenage left-hander on a major stage.

His debut gives India a new attacking dimension at the top. Sooryavanshi’s game is built on instant pressure: hard powerplay hitting, fearless match-ups against pace and spin, and the ability to change the tone of a T20 innings inside the first six overs.

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For Indian cricket, this is not just another cap presentation. It is the arrival of a player whose age has made headlines, but whose numbers have forced the conversation. Today at Old Trafford, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi officially begins one of the most closely watched international careers in recent memory.