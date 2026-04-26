Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bullying the best of bowlers in the world like ‘he is playing in a gully game’

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced another explosive IPL 2026 innings on Saturday, smashing 103 off 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. The 15-year-old left-hander reached his century in 36 deliveries and finished with 12 sixes and five fours, even though RR eventually ended on the losing side after SRH chased down 229.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during his century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.(AP)

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The innings drew strong praise from former India batter Mohammad Kaif, who pointed to Sooryavanshi’s fearless method and his ability to attack senior bowlers without hesitation. Speaking on JioHotstar, Kaif said the teenager’s batting looked unusually free for a player operating under the pressure of an IPL atmosphere and against an international-quality attack.

Kaif praises Sooryavanshi’s fearless hitting

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a once-in-a-generation talent. At just 15, he is making the best bowlers in the IPL look ordinary,” Kaif said.

Sooryavanshi’s innings was built on immediate aggression. He took on the new ball early and continued to target the boundary even when SRH turned to their senior options. One of the standout moments came when he hit Pat Cummins for six off the first ball he faced from the Australia fast bowler.

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{{^usCountry}} “He even hit his first ball against Cummins for a huge six. He plays like he’s in a gully game, fearless and free,” Kaif said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He even hit his first ball against Cummins for a huge six. He plays like he’s in a gully game, fearless and free,” Kaif said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kaif also highlighted the repeat nature of Sooryavanshi’s impact. This was not his first rapid IPL hundred. The left-hander had already produced a 35-ball century last season, and his latest hundred came only one ball slower. Both innings came at a strike rate above 250, underlining the pace at which he has scored when set. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kaif also highlighted the repeat nature of Sooryavanshi’s impact. This was not his first rapid IPL hundred. The left-hander had already produced a 35-ball century last season, and his latest hundred came only one ball slower. Both innings came at a strike rate above 250, underlining the pace at which he has scored when set. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Two hundreds in two seasons, both at a strike-rate above 250. That tells you everything about his mindset. He doesn’t care about the name of the bowler or the match situation. He just keeps attacking,” Kaif said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Two hundreds in two seasons, both at a strike-rate above 250. That tells you everything about his mindset. He doesn’t care about the name of the bowler or the match situation. He just keeps attacking,” Kaif said. {{/usCountry}}

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The former India batter also praised the technical base behind the hitting. While Sooryavanshi’s innings was marked by power and boundary-hitting, Mohammad Kaif pointed to his early reading of length and balance at the crease as reasons behind his control during the assault.

“He bats like a veteran who has played international cricket for ten years. His ability to pick the length early, his balance at the crease, and his raw power are all world-class,” Kaif said. “He also has a calm head on his young shoulders. That is a rare combination.”

Despite Sooryavanshi’s 103, RR could not defend 228/6 as SRH completed the chase by five wickets. But the innings remained the major individual performance of the match, with Kaif’s remarks centred on the manner in which the teenager took apart the SRH attack.

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