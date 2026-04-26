CSK vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings seek momentum, Gujarat Titans eye reset as pressure mounts on Gill
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: CSK face GT in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both sides have been going through patchy campaigns, having won three and lost four games.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans need consistency in their respective IPL 2026 campaigns. Having won their previous game, CSK face GT in Chennai and will be looking to increase that run to two wins in two matches. Both sides have been highly inconsistent in the first half of the season. They have played seven games, won only three and lost four. All eyes will be on Shubman Gill's captaincy as GT has made the playoffs three times in four years, winning the competition once and reaching the final on another occasion. They need to hit the reset button as they are also running out of time. Questions are being asked about their batting order. Their top three consisted of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Gill has been receiving criticism for his slow, cautious approach in IPL games. Meanwhile, the middle order has also not been reliable....Read More
Speaking ahead of the match, GT assistant coach Vijay Dahiya said, "[A strong top order] means they will invariably end up playing most balls. So it's difficult for the middle order, as they don't get enough game time. But we are pretty happy with what we have. They have not clicked in some of the games but it's an advantage to have such a top order."
CSK will be a little bit more confident, going into this game. A win against MI in their last game has given them motivation. They will be pleased that Sanju Samson is finally finding his momentum. Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad has also rediscovered his form after a slow start. In the last three games, the Afghan spinner has taken five wickets.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Will we see Dhoni in action?
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: There is no confirmation on Dhoni's participation yet. He was seen sprinting and batting in the nets on the eve of the game. Even Fleming didn't give a concrete update. Dhoni hasn't played a single game this season.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Prasidh's woes
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Prasidh has taken 11 wickets in the first five games of the season. But in the last two matches, he took only onw wicket and went for 14.16 per over. It is not only about his economy rate, he is also straying from his hard length.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: CSK squad
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: CSK - Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL 2026 game as CSK take on GT in Chennai. Both teams will be looking to find some form now as they are running out of time. Stay tuned folks!