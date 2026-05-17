Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hasn’t contributed as much: Sangakkara’s expectations clear, but long chats not an option

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to light up the IPL with his fearless approach at the top, giving Rajasthan Royals explosive starts in almost every outing. While the young batter has not always converted those quick starts into massive scores, his aggressive knocks in the 30s and 40s have consistently shifted momentum in Rajasthan’s favour during the powerplay. He has scored 486 runs in 12 matches this season, which includes one century and two fifties.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the standout player for Rajasthan Royals this season(ANI)

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Sooryavanshi hardly wastes deliveries once he settles in, and his attacking intent has become a key reason behind Rajasthan regularly crossing the 60-run mark inside the first six overs. His presence at the crease has brought a completely different tempo to the Royals’ batting approach this season. He once again made an immediate impact against Delhi Capitals on Sunday night, smashing 46 off just 21 balls as Rajasthan Royals raced to 75 for 1 at the end of the powerplay.

During the match, broadcasters caught up with Kumar Sangakkara to discuss Sooryavanshi’s impact this season. The RR head coach said he was not concerned about the youngster missing out on big scores, pointing out that his aggressive starts and ability to set the tempo in the powerplay were already doing the job for the team and helping the other batters build around him.

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{{^usCountry}} “Rather take 30 than not much on any day, especially the speed at which he gets them. Yes, he hasn’t continued as much as we would like or he would like. But I think the fact is that he’s hitting the ball well, he’s getting us those really quick-fire starts, and we have six to seven other batters who can then really continue the pressure and extend those partnerships," Sangakkara told broadcasters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rather take 30 than not much on any day, especially the speed at which he gets them. Yes, he hasn’t continued as much as we would like or he would like. But I think the fact is that he’s hitting the ball well, he’s getting us those really quick-fire starts, and we have six to seven other batters who can then really continue the pressure and extend those partnerships," Sangakkara told broadcasters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The RR head coach said what stands out most is Vaibhav’s natural love for batting and the clarity with which he approaches different match situations despite being only 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RR head coach said what stands out most is Vaibhav’s natural love for batting and the clarity with which he approaches different match situations despite being only 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The most exciting thing is just how he looks at batting. He looks at it like all of us should as a 15-year-old, as a kid would. He loves it, he bats for long hours, and that’s the most exciting thing. He really reads the game as well, so it’s not just mindless hitting with him," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The most exciting thing is just how he looks at batting. He looks at it like all of us should as a 15-year-old, as a kid would. He loves it, he bats for long hours, and that’s the most exciting thing. He really reads the game as well, so it’s not just mindless hitting with him," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Sangakkara said he is careful not to overload Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with too much information or long conversations, preferring to keep things simple around the young batter.

"He’s very curious, but I’m very careful not to have too long a chat with him. He just needs to relax and bat. If we do chat, it’s a lot about other things other than cricket. A few things here and there, but I just like to leave him alone to enjoy what he does," he added.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs a little help but not too much”

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Batting great Sunil Gavaskar asked Sangakkara whether Sooryavanshi had been specific in the nets, requesting particular types of deliveries to be bowled at him during practice sessions.

"In the nets, those are the things we really talk about. When he practices, we kind of have a chat with him about what the bowlers might do, and he has an idea of what they might do to him - the short ball, the swinging yorker. So we’ll practice those a little bit, but the more we tell him is just to commit. Whatever you do and you decide to do, you have to be 100% committed to that option." he added.

Sangakkara was also asked whether he plays a fatherly role to Sooryavanshi, similar to how his own father used to send him faxes on the morning of a game. The RR coach, however, said that is not needed in Vaibhav’s case, adding that the youngster is already a far better player than he himself was.

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"No, no. He doesn’t need that at all. He’s a much better player than I would ever be, so he needs a little help but not too much," Sangakkara said.

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