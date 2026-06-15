Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in ugly fight with Sri Lankan player, Tilak Varma’s meltdown at umpire: Chaotic scenes in Dambulla

Ugly scenes unfolded at the end of the India A-Sri Lanka A tri-series clash at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Monday as what began as a thrilling contest descended into chaos amid arguments, prolonged discussions and heated confrontations. The dramatic finish saw the match tied before Sri Lanka A prevailed in the Super Over, with the aftermath overshadowing a result that sent the hosts to the top of the points table and within touching distance of a place in the final.

Sri Lanka A beat India A in Super Over

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The drama began even before the Super Over. With fading light becoming a concern, match officials were unsure whether the tie-breaker could be conducted after Sri Lanka A levelled India A's score of 265 in a last-ball thriller. India A captain Tilak Varma immediately approached the on-field umpires and was involved in lengthy discussions, using animated gestures while strongly advocating for the Super Over to go ahead. Several India A players joined the conversation as the deliberations dragged on. Members of the Indian support staff also became involved before the officials eventually agreed to proceed.

IND A vs SL A, Tri-Series - As it happened...

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy did not end there. Tilak was back at the centre of events after Sri Lanka A completed their Super Over. This time, he was unhappy with a no-ball decision. Arshad Khan had bowled a waist-high full toss on the final delivery of the over, which did not produce any runs for Sri Lanka A. The players had already begun walking off the field, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi padded up to bat, when the umpires called it a no-ball. Tilak once again approached the officials and became involved in a prolonged discussion as he sought clarity on the decision. The delay further heightened an already tense atmosphere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy did not end there. Tilak was back at the centre of events after Sri Lanka A completed their Super Over. This time, he was unhappy with a no-ball decision. Arshad Khan had bowled a waist-high full toss on the final delivery of the over, which did not produce any runs for Sri Lanka A. The players had already begun walking off the field, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi padded up to bat, when the umpires called it a no-ball. Tilak once again approached the officials and became involved in a prolonged discussion as he sought clarity on the decision. The delay further heightened an already tense atmosphere. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Matters then spilled over after the conclusion of the game. Sooryavanshi appeared visibly frustrated after scoring just five runs from the two deliveries he faced in the Super Over. As he walked past the celebrating Sri Lankan players, television footage appeared to show the youngster making contact with one of the home players before being pushed away by others. The 15-year-old, who is on the verge of making his senior India debut during the upcoming T20I tour of Ireland, was seen exchanging words with Sri Lankan players as he left the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Matters then spilled over after the conclusion of the game. Sooryavanshi appeared visibly frustrated after scoring just five runs from the two deliveries he faced in the Super Over. As he walked past the celebrating Sri Lankan players, television footage appeared to show the youngster making contact with one of the home players before being pushed away by others. The 15-year-old, who is on the verge of making his senior India debut during the upcoming T20I tour of Ireland, was seen exchanging words with Sri Lankan players as he left the field. {{/usCountry}}

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India A had produced a spirited performance earlier in the match, with Suyansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam stitching together a 104-run partnership for the eighth wicket to revive the innings from 143 for seven. However, India A were docked 10 runs due to a costly error by Vipraj during the partnership, a setback that ultimately proved significant in the context of the result.

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Sri Lanka A, who had squandered a winning position against India A in the opening game of the series, appeared determined not to repeat that mistake. Sadeera Samarawickrama led the chase with a superb 93, while Arshad Khan's excellent final over forced the contest into a Super Over. What followed was a dramatic finish that will be remembered as much for the controversy as for the cricket itself.

It was India A's second defeat of the competition, having also lost to Afghanistan A earlier in the tournament.

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