IND A vs SL A, Tri Series Live Score: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pass the test today?

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IND A vs SL A, Tri Series, Live Score: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi score big today?

IND A vs SL A, Tri Series, Live Score: India A will look to move on from their defeat against Afghanistan A last week when they take on hosts Sri Lanka A in the fourth match of the 50-overs series at Dambulla. All eyes will again be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. So far, he hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations. In the first game against Sri Lanka A, he scored 14; against Afghanistan A, he did a little better with 44. However, after an extraordinary IPL with the Rajasthan Royals, expectations are much higher. Hopefully, today will be his day. India A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A all have played two games each, winning and losing one each. It may be noted that it’s a double round-robin format, and going forward, there will be a pressing need to win. ...Read More

India A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A all have played two games each, winning and losing one each. It may be noted that it’s a double round-robin format, and going forward, there will be a pressing need to win.