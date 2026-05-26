Vaibhav Sooryavanshi picked over Virat Kohli in ex-CSK star’s IPL 2026 best XII

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise in this IPL season has been nothing short of remarkable, with the young left-hander rapidly establishing himself as one of the most talked-about players in the tournament. Since his debut last year, he has carried a growing reputation, but this season has taken his stature to a new level as he has consistently delivered match-defining performances at the top of the order.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi picked over Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in Badrinath's playing XII.(AFP)

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Sooryavanshi has handled the pressure with maturity and confidence, becoming a key pillar of the Rajasthan Royals batting lineup. In 14 matches, he has piled up 583 runs at an impressive average of 41.64 and a blistering strike rate of 232.27. His fearless approach has stood out throughout the campaign, highlighted by a highest score of 103, along with one century and three half-centuries, underlining his growing influence in the league.

Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath recently picked his best XII from the IPL 2026 league stage, and one of the biggest talking points was his decision to include Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of seasoned names like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, both of whom have also crossed the 500-run mark this season. The young Rajasthan Royals batter’s explosive form at the top of the order earned him a spot in Badrinath’s lineup, highlighting the impact he has made in a short span.

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{{^usCountry}} For the opening combination, Badrinath paired Sooryavanshi with Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, who has been in excellent touch and led from the front with 616 runs, guiding his side to a second-place finish in the league stage. Gill’s opening partner and Orange Cap leader Sai Sudharsan was slotted in at No. 3, forming a dominant top order in the XI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the opening combination, Badrinath paired Sooryavanshi with Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, who has been in excellent touch and led from the front with 616 runs, guiding his side to a second-place finish in the league stage. Gill’s opening partner and Orange Cap leader Sai Sudharsan was slotted in at No. 3, forming a dominant top order in the XI. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The middle order featured Heinrich Klaasen and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, both of whom have impressed with their ability to take on spin in the middle overs. Krunal Pandya earned a place for his all-round value and clever variations, while Sunil Narine was included as the specialist spinner, completing a balanced and aggressive lineup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The middle order featured Heinrich Klaasen and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, both of whom have impressed with their ability to take on spin in the middle overs. Krunal Pandya earned a place for his all-round value and clever variations, while Sunil Narine was included as the specialist spinner, completing a balanced and aggressive lineup. {{/usCountry}}

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In the pace department, Badrinath went with a four-man attack featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada, the current Purple Cap leaders this season. The more eye-catching selections, however, were the inclusion of young quicks Prince Yadav and Kartik Tyagi. Both have made headlines this season with their raw pace and fearless approach, turning heads despite their respective teams already being out of the playoff race. Their performances have stood out in otherwise inconsistent campaigns, earning them recognition alongside some of the biggest names in the tournament.

Subramaniam Badrinath IPL 2026 XII

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Heinrich Klaasen, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Prince Yadav/Kartik Tyagi

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