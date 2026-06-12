Vaibhav Sooryavanshi influence, Pat Cummins backing, Ishan Kishan freedom: Shivang Kumar carries SRH's DNA into MPL

The Indian Premier League has long been a launchpad for young cricketers, giving emerging talents the chance to test themselves on the biggest stage alongside some of the best players in the world. With every franchise placing greater emphasis on scouting and long-term squad building, identifying promising youngsters has become a key part of team strategy. Shivang Kumar impressed many in his debut IPL season. (PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad appear to have unearthed one such prospect in Shivang Kumar. The left-arm wrist-spinner made his IPL debut this season and impressed with his ability to offer something different. Wrist spinners are valuable assets in T20 cricket, and left-arm wrist spinners are even rarer. Recognising his potential, SRH skipper Pat Cummins persisted with Shivang throughout the campaign and handed him 13 appearances in his maiden season. The youngster picked up nine wickets and often bowled in challenging situations, finishing with an economy rate of 9.62. While the numbers only tell part of the story, his performances provided enough glimpses of promise to make him one of the franchise's notable finds of the season.

Shivang did not get many chances to showcase his batting during the IPL, largely because of SRH's power-packed line-up. However, he has been making up for that in the Madhya Pradesh League, where he has displayed his ability with the bat as well. In a recent innings, the youngster blasted a half-century off just 13 deliveries, underlining his aggressive approach and fearless strokeplay. It was the kind of knock that reflected the attacking brand of cricket SRH have become known for, suggesting Shivang has quickly embraced that mindset.

The 24-year-old, currently representing Bundelkhand Bulls, spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times Digital about his breakthrough IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad and the quick turnaround to the Madhya Pradesh League, where he has continued to build on the confidence gained from his maiden campaign in the tournament.

Here are the excerpts from the interview: You have had to switch quickly from the IPL to the MPL. How challenging is it to adapt to a different setup and environment in such a short span of time? “I did not feel at all that I was missing out on anything by moving from the IPL to here. The facilities here through MPL are the same, the floodlights are good, the wickets are good, and the hospitality is also very good. So I did not feel that I was missing anything from the IPL here. For me, there is nothing different here at this point.

Having been part of both the Bundelkhand Bulls and Sunrisers Hyderabad setups this year, what similarities and differences have you noticed between the two teams in terms of culture, preparation and approach? Coming from Sunrisers and now being part of Bundelkhand, the similarities are quite a lot. The players are very good. I was not there during practice, but from the feedback I received, the players are excellent. Even in our team, Abhishek Batta is an explosive batter and has already proven himself in the last two seasons. I just keep thinking about how I can carry forward the SRH mentality here. I am a chinaman bowler, and in a way I am also providing a top-order batting role to the team. Hopefully, I can contribute as a strength for my team.