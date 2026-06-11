Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Ashwin stunned, Manjrekar sees future ODI star after 44-run blitz: ‘Not just T20 slogger’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued to showcase his immense potential in the 50-over format with a sparkling knock against Afghanistan A in the second match of the tri-series. The 15-year-old opener made an immediate impact at the top of the order, racing to 44 off just 22 deliveries at a strike rate of 200 and putting the opposition under pressure from the outset. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 44-run gem draws huge praise. (X Image)

After managing 14 runs in the opening match, albeit with three boundaries, Sooryavanshi looked far more assured in his second outing. Rather than relying solely on aerial aggression, he displayed maturity beyond his years by playing percentage cricket and finding gaps with well-timed strokes along the ground. His innings featured nine boundaries and offered a glimpse of the wide range of shots in his arsenal, reinforcing that he is much more than just a T20 specialist.

Just when a half-century appeared inevitable, Sooryavanshi fell attempting an upper cut over the wicketkeeper off a short delivery. Mohamed Shiraz held on to the catch, ending an entertaining innings on 44 and denying the youngster a deserved fifty.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was full of praise for Sooryavanshi after the 15-year-old's blistering 44-run knock against Afghanistan A. While Sooryavanshi narrowly missed out on a half-century, Ashwin highlighted the youngster's timing and shot-making, noting that the innings was built on far more than just raw power. Reacting on social media, Ashwin wrote:

"Out ! But 44(21) absolutely entertaining innings, punctuated with some well timed cover drives. We have seen his power, but today was anything but brute force. He is some player this kid. #vaibhavsuryavanshi #INDAvAFGA," Ashwin wrote on X.