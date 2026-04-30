Vaibhav Sooryavanshi near invincible, has ways to counter Plan A, B, C, D, E, F, G: Bishop struggles to find weakness

From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the face of the IPL has constantly evolved. Only this time, it’s a 15-year-old. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had impressed last year, even scoring a historic century. But that was merely the trailer. In IPL 2026, he has torn apart every world-class bowler that has come his way — Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar — you name it. Sooryavanshi has shown no regard for the stature of those bowlers. The treatment has been the same for all.

Ian Bishop decodes the Vaibhav Sooryvanshi phenomenon

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But he must have some weakness, doesn’t he?

ESPNcricinfo expert Ian Bishop searched for the answer but failed to pinpoint any one particular aspect. He eventually broke his game into two parts. From a psychological standpoint, he said Sooryavanshi is “tough”, which allows him to take on the best bowlers in the world, whether it’s Jofra Archer in the nets or Bumrah in a match. What makes him technically effective as a T20 batter is his baseball-style bat swing.

"I think psychologically, or from a character standpoint, he is very tough because he's taking on many of the world's best bowlers. We see social media posts of Jofra Archer running into him in practice sessions, hitting the pull shot and the lofted shot. So his psychological makeup is efficient to take on the best bowlers in the world. He also took on Jasprit Bumrah. Technically, he's kind of unique with this bat swing, more like a baseball sort of swing," he told Hindustan Times during a media interaction on Thursday ahead of IPL 2026’s Revenge Week, starting May 2.

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{{^usCountry}} But Bishop is meticulous when it comes to cricket. Seldom do things go unnoticed by the West Indies legend. He has closely watched Sooryavanshi throughout the last IPL season and tracked his performances in junior-level cricket, including the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, during which he noticed a pattern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But Bishop is meticulous when it comes to cricket. Seldom do things go unnoticed by the West Indies legend. He has closely watched Sooryavanshi throughout the last IPL season and tracked his performances in junior-level cricket, including the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, during which he noticed a pattern. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The back-of-a-length delivery is one that troubles Sooryavanshi, he claimed, and it was precisely what Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Praful Hinge used earlier this month to dismiss the Rajasthan Royals opener for a duck. However, Bishop was careful to add that the bowler must execute that delivery to perfection to get him out — or risk being hit for six. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The back-of-a-length delivery is one that troubles Sooryavanshi, he claimed, and it was precisely what Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Praful Hinge used earlier this month to dismiss the Rajasthan Royals opener for a duck. However, Bishop was careful to add that the bowler must execute that delivery to perfection to get him out — or risk being hit for six. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I think it's very hard to see exactly what his weakness is because the back-of-a-length delivery has worked against him, for example, in Under-19 World Cups on three or four occasions against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But then, if you don't get that back-of-a-length delivery where he pulls and top-edges early, those same deliveries are disappearing out of the park. So I think technically he's set up very well," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think it's very hard to see exactly what his weakness is because the back-of-a-length delivery has worked against him, for example, in Under-19 World Cups on three or four occasions against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But then, if you don't get that back-of-a-length delivery where he pulls and top-edges early, those same deliveries are disappearing out of the park. So I think technically he's set up very well," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Bishop also pointed out that top bowlers in the IPL this season have tried several plans against Sooryavanshi. More recently, Arshdeep Singh attempted yorkers to keep him quiet, and after being hit for boundaries, switched to going around the wicket with fuller deliveries angled across. But Bishop concluded that he is yet to identify any one clear flaw in his batting.

"He has a number of world-class bowlers in this tournament going through, as I said on commentary yesterday, Plan A, Plan B, Plan C, Plan E, F, and G, and that's a good sign. That he has all these excellent bowlers, usually veterans of the game, having to go through a whole host of plans. As Arshdeep tried to go yorker, yorker, yorker at him in the previous game. So I think he's set up well, and I don't know that there's any one plan yet that I can put my finger on and say, 'This is definitely what you do against him.'"

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Sooryavanshi currently sits third in the Orange Cap standings this season, having scored 400 runs in nine matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 238.09, including a record century and two fifties.

He will next be seen in action on May 1, when the Rajasthan Royals take on the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur.

[Catch TATA IPL 2026's Revenge Week, May 2-10, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network]

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aratrick Mondal ...Read More Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening. Read Less

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