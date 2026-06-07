Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not satisfied with IPL awards, records or just India call-up: ‘10-20 saal dominate karna hain’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already achieved the kind of milestones most cricketers spend an entire career chasing. He has lit up the IPL, earned an India call-up at 15 and become one of the most talked-about young players in world cricket. Yet the Rajasthan Royals batter believes he is only at the beginning of what he wants to achieve.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the interview.(Rajasthan Royals X)

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In an interview released on Rajasthan Royals' social media channels, Sooryavanshi opened up about the ambition that drives him and the standards he has set for his career. The teenager made it clear that his goal is not simply to play cricket for a long time. He wants to dominate the sport for years.

Speaking about his long-term vision, Sooryavanshi said he wants to approach every match with the mindset of a player who can finish games on his own.

"Main jab cricket khelun, agle 20 saal tak, jitne din bhi khelun, jab tak Bhagwan mujhe mauka de, country ke liye, kisi franchise ke liye, kisi bhi team ke liye, is tareeke se khelun ki jab log matches dekhein toh bolein ki ek player hai jo jab bhi khelta hai toh woh akele hi match khatam karega." (Whenever I play cricket for the next 20 years, however long I play, whenever the almighty gives me a chance for the country, any team or any franchise, I hope to play in a way that people talk about my impact. They say that there is a player who, whenever he clicks, takes the game away single-handedly)

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{{^usCountry}} The statement reflects a mindset that has become increasingly visible in his cricket over the past few months. Whether it was attacking some of the world's best bowlers from the first ball or maintaining an ultra-aggressive scoring rate through the IPL season, Sooryavanshi consistently played with a fearlessness rarely seen from a player his age. “Sirf Khelna Nahi Hai, 10-20 Saal Tak Dominate Karna Hai”: Sooryavanshi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement reflects a mindset that has become increasingly visible in his cricket over the past few months. Whether it was attacking some of the world's best bowlers from the first ball or maintaining an ultra-aggressive scoring rate through the IPL season, Sooryavanshi consistently played with a fearlessness rarely seen from a player his age. “Sirf Khelna Nahi Hai, 10-20 Saal Tak Dominate Karna Hai”: Sooryavanshi {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The left-hander said dominance is the ultimate objective behind the work he puts in every day. "Woh dominance dikhna chahiye kyunki usi cheez ke liye main mehnat kar raha hoon. Sirf aisa nahi ki bas khel khela aur khel khatam. Aisa khelna hai ki sirf khelna nahi hai, 10 saal, 20 saal tak dominate karna hai aur achha cricket khelna hai." (The dominance must show that is what I am working hard for. I won’t play for the sake of it. I want to play maybe for the next 10 or 20 years and dominate the game for that period) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The left-hander said dominance is the ultimate objective behind the work he puts in every day. "Woh dominance dikhna chahiye kyunki usi cheez ke liye main mehnat kar raha hoon. Sirf aisa nahi ki bas khel khela aur khel khatam. Aisa khelna hai ki sirf khelna nahi hai, 10 saal, 20 saal tak dominate karna hai aur achha cricket khelna hai." (The dominance must show that is what I am working hard for. I won’t play for the sake of it. I want to play maybe for the next 10 or 20 years and dominate the game for that period) {{/usCountry}}

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The comments arrive after a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign that transformed Sooryavanshi from a promising youngster into a genuine national talking point. The Rajasthan Royals opener finished the season with 776 runs, won the Orange Cap, claimed the MVP award and shattered the IPL single-season six-hitting record with 72 maximums, going past Chris Gayle. His performances forced his way into national selection conversations and eventually earned him a maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20I assignments.

What makes the interview notable is that Sooryavanshi's focus was not on records, awards or selection. Instead, he repeatedly returned to the idea of becoming a player whose presence alone changes the complexion of a contest.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hijacks England-New Zealand Test as Indian team selection draws 'Gary Sobers' comparison

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For many cricketers, longevity is the dream. For Sooryavanshi, longevity appears to be the minimum expectation. The bigger ambition is to remain among the defining players of his generation for as long as he is on the field.

Despite the growing spotlight around him, the teenager said he still views cricket through the lens that first drew him to the sport. "Enjoy karne ke liye maine cricket start kiya. Main lifetime enjoy karun aur achhe se khelun." (I started playing because I wanted to enjoy. So, I want to enjoy the game for my lifetime and play well)

That combination of enjoyment and ambition has become a recurring theme in Sooryavanshi's rise. The aggressive strokeplay grabs headlines, the numbers fuel the hype, and the records create excitement. Behind all of that, however, sits a player who is already thinking beyond one breakthrough season.

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At 15, most prospects are trying to establish themselves. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is talking about the next 20 years. His target is not simply to play international cricket. It is to become the player whom opponents expect to take a match away from them whenever he walks out to bat.

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