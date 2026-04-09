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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi one to watch despite Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's fine IPL start: Graeme Smith singles out youngster

Smith reflected on the usual spotlight around stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but pointed to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the young name to watch.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 07:49 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
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The Indian Premier League 2026 season has got off to a flying start, with high-scoring contests and a few early surprises keeping fans hooked. Batters have largely dominated on flat tracks, turning games into run-fests and leaving bowlers with little margin for error.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in terrific form.(PTI)

While conditions could change as the tournament moves forward, former Graeme Smith had already anticipated this trend early on.

“The IPL has started exactly how I expected it to, with flatter pitches and high-scoring games,” Smith said on his blog.

Since the opening game on March 28, the tournament has already seen several 200-plus totals, with 13 such innings so far, including a towering 250 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Chennai Super Kings. While these batting-friendly conditions have thrilled fans, they have also made life tough for bowlers, raising questions about how they will adapt as the tournament progresses.

Smith reflected on the usual spotlight around stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but pointed to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the young name to watch, highlighting his fearless starts and potential to emerge as a standout performer this season.

At the same time, the spotlight has shifted to emerging talent. Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals has stood out early in the tournament. The 15-year-old has grabbed attention with his fearless, attacking approach from the outset. He has already piled up 122 runs in three matches at a staggering strike rate of 249. His ability to make the most of the powerplay has been evident, particularly in his 39 off 14 balls against Mumbai Indians, taking on an experienced attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

As the tournament progresses and conditions begin to change, adaptability will be key. For young players like Sooryavanshi, maintaining momentum while learning from experienced teammates could define their impact this season.

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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