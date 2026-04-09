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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens up on facing Jasprit Bumrah after smashing India’s premier pacer for two sixes in five balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took an attacking approach in his battle with Jasprit Bumrah, slamming the India pacer for two sixes in five balls.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:43 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi admitted that he was nervous against Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi's face-off against Bumrah proved to be blockbuster entertainment for fans. The battle took place during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 clash vs Mumbai Indians in Guwahati. Rain delayed the first innings, and the match was delayed to 11 overs per side.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had an entertaining battle with Jasprit Bumrah.(ANI Pic Service)

Opening with Yashasvi Jaiwal in the first innings for RR, Sooryavanshi faced Bumrah in the second over, and he took an attacking approach right from the get-go. In the first delivery, Bumrah missed his mark and offered it in the slot; Vaibhav smacked it over wide long-on for a six. Then he took a single, followed by Jaiswal doing the same in the third delivery. Then, in the fourth ball, Bumrah sent a short, slow delivery down leg side; the teenager pulled it high and deep into the stands beyond backward square leg for a six. The over ended with back-to-back dots.

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"In the last two innings, I have been getting out after playing good shots. Even in the first match, it was a good shot but it went straight to the fielder. I feel like if I had played the whole innings today, the score would have been much bigger," he added.

Other than Sooryavanshi's knock, Jaiswal smacked an unbeaten knock of 77* runs off 32 balls as RR got to 150/3 in 11 overs. In response, MI were restricted to 123/9 in 11 overs as Rajasthan went on to win by 27 runs.

 
ipl cricket vaibhav suryavanshi Jasprit Bumrah
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Home / Cricket News / Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens up on facing Jasprit Bumrah after smashing India’s premier pacer for two sixes in five balls
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